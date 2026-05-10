Saadia Saadat elected as First Muslim, Pakistani Councillor in Reading, UK

LONDON – Saadia Saadat made history in Reading after being elected as first Muslim and Pakistani councillor for Caversham Heights. A long-time UK resident and working parent, she has built her life in the community over the past two decades while working in digital automation and local campaigning.

The Conservative and Unionist Party candidate in Caversham Heights made headlines as her victory is being hailed as defining shift in area’s political and social landscape, making South Asian and Muslim representation proud in British local politics.

The recent local elections in England delivered breakthrough result as Saadat secured her seat in Caversham Heights, becoming first individual of Pakistani and Muslim heritage to represent the ward in its history. Her win has been widely described as a powerful symbol of growing diversity in UK governance.

A resident of UK for around two decades and based in Caversham, Saadat dedicated her emotional victory to her late father, Zafar Saadat, crediting him as a guiding influence whose support and belief shaped her life journey. Speaking after her election, she expressed deep gratitude to voters in Caversham Heights, calling the result a reflection of trust placed in her by the community and a step forward for inclusive representation in local government.

Professionally, she brings experience in digital automation and marketing technologies, including work with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and has previously served as a Resource Mobilisation Officer. She is also a graduate of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) in Pakistan, where she completed her degree in 2007, and continues to maintain links with the institution.

Her election also formed part of a broader political shift in the ward, where Conservative candidate Isobel Ballsdon retained her seat with a strong 1,900 votes. Caversham Heights contest operated under a by-election-style format, allowing voters to cast two votes on a single ballot paper. Saadat’s victory contributed to Conservative gains in the area, even as other parts of Reading saw advances by the Green Party.

Before entering the council chamber, Saadia Saadat served as Deputy Chairman Political for the Reading Central Conservative Association from 2024. She has been actively involved in campaigning on local issues for several years alongside Isobel Ballsdon, focusing on practical community concerns such as improving road conditions on Henley Road and Caversham Bridge, addressing anti-social behaviour, and enhancing accessibility at Albert Road Recreation Ground, including initiatives involving local Cub Scouts.

Her colleagues described Saadia as resilient, and deeply committed to community service, showing her personal journey as a working parent who has built a stable life for her children through determination and full-time work. Saadat herself has said she hopes to draw on her lived experience to better support families and residents across the ward.