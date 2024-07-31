Pakistani origin Waseem Butt elected as First Muslim Parliamentary Leader of Heidelberg Parliament

DUBAI – Another proud moment for Pakistan as Waseem Butt, a resident of Asian nation in Germany, has been unanimously elected as the first Muslim parliamentary leader of the Heidelberg Parliament.

The election occurred on July 24, 2024, within the newly formed parliamentary group HiB/Volt. Andreas Gottschalk was chosen as his deputy.

Waseem Butt comes to position with over ten years of experience as local councilor, which is pivotal in selection as parliamentary leader. The group’s priorities include affordable housing, eco-friendly transportation, and economic and social development.

The recent appointment of Pakistani origin man in Heidelberg’s history is seen as a statement promoting equal opportunities and unity, regardless of religion, ideology, race, nationality, age, or gender.

In his maiden speech, Waseem Butt expressed gratitude to the members for the honor and trust shown, represented by the 280,000 votes received by him and his party. He also reaffirmed his commitment to advancing Heidelberg’s goals and ensuring that the results of this political choice are delivered to the people.