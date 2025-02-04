Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Banks to remain closed on Feb 5 in Pakistan

KARACHI – All public and private banks will remain closed tomorrow, February 5, due to a public holiday on account of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Wednesday, February 05, 2025 being public holiday on Kashmir Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” read official statement.

The decision aligns with Pakistan’s annual tradition of observing Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support for the Kashmiri people facing oppression by the Indian government.

Kashmir Day is marked every year on February 5 across Pakistan with rallies, seminars, and demonstrations to reaffirm solidarity with the people of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir and to highlight their right to self-determination.

In connection with the day, solidarity walks will be organised across the country and Azad Kashmir. In Islamabad, a rally will be held on the Constitution Avenue to show support for people in occupied Kashmir.

ISPR releases new song for Kashmir Day

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

