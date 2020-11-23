GBA-3 Results: PTI bags another seat in GB assembly
Web Desk
10:14 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
GBA-3 Results: PTI bags another seat in GB assembly
Share

GILGIT – As per the results received from all the 77 polling stations of the GBA-3 constituency, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Syed Sohail Abbas has won with 6807 votes while independent candidate Dr Iqbal remained second with 4,855 votes.

Candidate of PML-Q Captain (retd) Muhammad Shafi got 4,754 votes whereas Pakistan People’s Party and PML-N candidates respectively received 3,799 and 2,726 votes.

A total of 73 polling stations were set up for polling while 21 candidates contested in the constituency. Nearly 41,360 voters were registered to vote in this constituency. 

The results reveal the federal government party bagged 10 seats, leading other major political parties, including the PPP with three seats, and PML-N with two seats.

Earlier the elections in GBA-3 constituency were postponed in wake of the death of PTI candidate Jafar Shah.

Vote count underway in GBLA-3 election 02:50 PM | 22 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The counting of votes is continued in Gilgit-Baltistan’s GBLA-3 (Gilgit-III) constituency after ...

More From This Category
GBA-3 Results: PTI bags another seat in GB ...
10:14 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
School closure in Pakistan: Final decision to be ...
09:46 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
LoC: Four children among 11 injured after Indian ...
12:01 AM | 23 Nov, 2020
Punjab launches Insaf Medicine Card
11:11 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Will Nawaz Sharif return to Pakistan for ...
10:33 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Maryam leaves PDM Peshawar rally after ...
08:28 PM | 22 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (VIDEO)
10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr