Vote count underway in GBLA-3 election

ISLAMABAD – The counting of votes is continued in Gilgit-Baltistan’s GBLA-3 (Gilgit-III) constituency after polling ended on Sunday evening.

The polling continued throughout the day without any break as a large number of people cast their votes despite cold weather in Gilgit.

Elections had been postponed in this area on November 15 because of the death of the PTI candidate, Jafar Shah.

The voting process continued till 5 pm without any break, said GB election commission.

PTI, PPP, PML-N, PML-Q and independent candidates are contesting the election.

A total 41,360 registered voters in the area and 73 polling stations, 31 for women and 35 for men. Currently, the PTI has 16 seats in the GB Legislative Assembly.