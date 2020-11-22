Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif passes away in London
02:59 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Mother of Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif passes away in London
LAHORE – Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has passed away at the age of 90 in London on Sunday, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarrar.

Begum Shamim Akhtar had been ill for quite some time due to her old age and was being treated in London, sources.

The party spokesperson said she passed away this morning at the Avenfield Apartments where she was staying with son Nawaz Sharif.

Ataullah Tarar said that he spoke with Suleman Shahbaz who confirmed the death and said that arrangements are being made to bring the body to Pakistan for burial.

Shehbaz Sharif and son Hamza Shehbaz who are in jail had been informed about the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ

میاں شہباز شریف کی والدہ محترمہ وفات پا گئیں ۔ آپ 

سب سے  دعا مغفرت کی گزارش ہے!

Posted by Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, 22 November 2020

Earlier in February this year, Begum Shamim departed for London.

This is breaking news, follow for more...

