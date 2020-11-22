Begum Shamim Akhtar: Condolences pour in for Sharifs’ mother

ISLAMABAD – Prominent figures in Pakistani politics have expressed their condolences over the over the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, 89, had developed a severe chest infection and was suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's Disease. The deceased was receiving treatment at a London hospital and her body is currently kept at the Avenfield Apartments where she was staying with Nawaz Sharif.

In their separate condolence messages, both President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their grief and sympathised with the bereaved family.

"My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family on the passing of Mian Nawaz and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's mother. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Similarly, on his Twitter handle and a message issued by his office, the president prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss with fortitude.

My condolences to the Sharif family, on the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Mian Nawaz Sharif & Mian Shahbaz Sharif. May her soul rest in peace.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 22, 2020

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, in their separate condolence messages, conveyed their heartfelt grief to Nawaz Sharif Mian Shehbaz Sharif and prayed for the solace of the departed soul and the bereaved family.

مسلم لیگ ن کے قائد نواز شریف اور قائد حزب اختلاف شہباز شریف کی والدہ محترمہ شمیم اختر کے انتقال پر نہایت افسوس ہوا۔ اللہ تعالیٰ مرحومہ کے درجات کی بلندی اور اہل خانہ کو اس ناقابل تلافی نقصان کو برداشت کرنے کے لیے صبر جمیل عطاء فرمائے آمین۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) November 22, 2020

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto also conveyed his condolences to the Sharif family for their loss.

پی پی پی چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا میاں محمد نواز شریف سے تعزیت کا اظہار



بلاول بھٹوزرداری نے میاں نواز شریف سے ان کی والدہ کے انتقال پر دلی ہمدردی و افسوس کا اظہار کیا ہے



پی پی پی چیئرمین نے شہباز شریف اور مریم نواز سے بھی اپنی جانب سے تعزیت کا اظہار کیا ہے@BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 22, 2020

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while expressing profound grief, prayed for the departed soul and for Sharif family's strength in their enduring time.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Mahmood Khan, in a statement, prayed to the Almighty for eternal peace to the departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his condolence statement, expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Begum Shamim.