PM Imran condoles death of Sharifs' mother

Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered his condolences and prayers to the Sharif family on the passing of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family on the passing of Mian Nawaz and Mian Shahbaz Sharif's mother. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 22, 2020

The 89-year-old breathed her last in London after having developed a severe chest infection. She was also suffering from an advanced stage of Alzheimer's Disease.

Her condition had deteriorated over the last week and she could not regain her health due to old age.

Also today, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief on the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

According to the military's media wing, COAS Bajwa prayed for the departed soul.

Begum Shamim Akhtar was staying with her son at the Avenfield Apartments in London.