UK Army CDS Nicholas Patrick meets COAS Bajwa, lauds Pakistan's efforts for regional peace (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK Army, General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and discussed matters of mutual interest and the Afghan peace process, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

According to the military media wing, measures to further enhance bilateral and defense cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

During the meeting, Pakistan Army Chief also offered his condolences on the sad demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and said that the world has lost a highly respected friend.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process. COAS felicitated Sir Patrick for Britain’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 in Pakistan and said that Pakistan Army greatly values its friendly relations with the UK.