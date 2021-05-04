Pakistan Army chief reaches Saudi Arabia on official visit

08:12 PM | 4 May, 2021
Pakistan Army chief reaches Saudi Arabia on official visit
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reached Saudi Arabia on official visit, said ISPR in a statement. 

Army chief will hold meetings with civilian and military officials of the Kingdom during the visit. 

The visit comes as Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman after Eid-ul-Fitr.

