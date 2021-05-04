Admiral (r) Karamat Rahman Niazi, who commanded Pakistan’s only submarine Ghazi during 1965 war, is no more!

KARACHI – Condolences continue to pour in over the demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karamat Rahman Niazi, who is hailed as Pakistan’s war hero.

The four-star rank admiral, who was born in Karachi, led and represented the Pakistan Navy as its chief from 1979 to 1983.

A submariner by profession, Admiral Nizai joined the Pakistan Navy in 1952, and was accepted to Britannia Royal Naval College in Great Britain. After graduation he was commissioned in the Pakistan Navy as Midshipman in 1956.

As he continued to progress through the ranks, he, in 1964, was promoted to the rank of Commander.

On 1 June 1964, when PNS Ghazi, which was leased from the US in 1963, was commissioned into the Pakistan Navy, Niazi was the first Commanding officer of the country’s first ever submarine.

It is on his credit that he was the commander of the Pakistan’s only submarine, Ghazi, during the second war with India in 1965. When he fought valiantly to cleared the Pakistan Navy's controlled area.

After the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war, he quickly rose through the ranks and was promoted to three-star vice-admiral and made Vice Chief of Naval Staff.

In 1979, he was promoted to four-star rank and appointed as Chief of Naval Staff.

In 1978, he was awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military), which is awarded to all the services chiefs upon taking over their respective commands.

Former CNS Admiral Karamat Rehman Niazi was laid to rest at Islamabad.

CNS Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Former CNSs, officers and civilians attended funeral and laid floral wreaths.

“CNS prayed for eternal peace, condoled with family & paid tribute to his meticulous services for PN,” said DGPR Navy in a tweet.

Condolence

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, expressed heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff .

“May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, said COAS.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza has also offered deepest condolences on the sad demise of former Pakistan Army chief.

“My thoughts & prayers are with bereaved family. May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace, Ameen”, he said CJCSC.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Air Staff, PAF has expressed his profound grief on the sad demise of Admiral (Retd) Karamat Rahman Niazi.

“The Air Chief extended his condolences to the bereaved family & prayed for eternal bliss of the deceased. Lauding the meritorious services of the Admiral, he said, "Admiral Karamat was an epitome of excellence & would remain a role model for generations of officers and sailors,” read a tweet.