Documentary on Dr. Aafia Siddiqui unveiled in Karachi

05:12 PM | 12 May, 2024
The Karachi Press Club (KPC) was abuzz with excitement as "Aafia Siddiqui — The True Story," a documentary by Friends of Aafia, was launched on Saturday, shedding light on the remarkable life of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

The documentary delved into various facets of Dr. Aafia's life, chronicling her journey from her birth and education to her marriage and subsequent abduction in Karachi, followed by her incarceration in a notorious US prison.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Fozia Siddiqui, Aafia's sister, fondly described her as a gifted child, a brilliant scholar, and a compassionate individual. She highlighted Dr. Aafia's academic achievements, including her PhD in neurosciences from Brandeis University in the US, and her aspirations to revolutionize Pakistan's education system.

Human rights lawyer Clive Stafford Smith, who currently represents Dr. Aafia, emphasized the lack of awareness among the American public about her case, stating that she has endured immense suffering and torture in US custody.

El-Hajj Mauri Saalakhan, from The Aafia Foundation, underscored the post-9/11 targeting of human rights and liberties, particularly among Muslims, noting Dr. Aafia's unjust detention in 2003 on dubious grounds.

Umme Muhammad, president of the Musawemem Campaign, lamented the lack of progress in Dr. Aafia's case over the past 15 years, attributing her persecution solely to her Muslim identity.

Yvonne Ridley, an investigative journalist, recounted Dr. Aafia's ordeal in US custody, highlighting the dehumanization of prisoners and the biased trial that led to her unjust imprisonment for 86 years.

Zeina El-Debis, leader of Friends of Aafia, discussed ongoing efforts to secure Dr. Aafia's repatriation on humanitarian grounds, emphasizing the documentary's role in raising awareness and garnering support for her cause.

The unveiling of this documentary serves as a poignant reminder of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's unjust incarceration and the ongoing struggle for justice on her behalf.

