Chimpanzee dies from heart attack at Karachi Zoo

A chimpanzee died due to a heart attack at Karachi Zoo on Monday.

According to Karachi Zoo Deputy Director Aamir Rizvi, the chimpanzee died due to a cardiac arrest.

Additional Director of Karachi Zoo Abida Raees said that chimpanzee was healthy and did not have any injury. She said that cardiac arrest was the cause of the chimpanzee's death.

People blamed the management of the zoo for the chimpanzee's death. They said the chimpanzee died because of the negligence of the management. They said that animals were falling ill due to the deteriorating cleanliness conditions at the zoo.

The cimpanzee's death is the latest in a series of events where animals have been reported dead at the Karachi Zoo.

Noor Jehan, an ailing elephant at the Karachi Zoo, died on April 22 after efforts for her revival by experts and a Reikhi healer failed.

Noor Jehan was suffering from a joint and bone condition she developed earlier this year. The disease progressed leaving her hind limbs partially paralyzed.

She could barely move from the pain and was dragging herself around before she collapsed in her pen and could never recover again.

Madhubala, another elephant at the zoo, was diagnosed with a blood parasite in June. The medical reports indicated that the sample from Madhubala tested positive for Trypanosomes, although in very low numbers.