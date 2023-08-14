Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi celebrates 77th Independence Day

NEW DELHI – The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi celebrated the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal in the Indian capital on Monday.
Aizaz Khan, Chargé d’ Affaires, hoisted the national flag on the occasion. Officers and staff of the High Commission along with their families were present. Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.
The Charge d’ Affaires in his remarks paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid- e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of freedom struggle, who carved out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live in accordance with their own values and traditions.
Today, High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated 76th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan with national zeal and patriotic spirit.@ForeignOfficePk@PkPublicDiplo@epwing_official#IndependeceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/nmLdz8tmUn— Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) August 14, 2023
Khan stated that supreme sacrifices rendered by Pakistan's founding fathers could not be forgotten. He added that Pakistanis could achieve new heights of greatness and prosperity if they remain united as a nation and focus their efforts towards economic progress and social justice.
Recounting the great sacrifices of armed forces of Pakistan in the defence of the motherland, Khan paid homage to the brave sons of soil and martyrs. He said that Pakistan is a proponent of peace in the world and the region, and seeks peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries, including India. However, for sustainable peace in South Asia, it is imperative to resolve the core issue of Kashmir as per resolutions of the United Nations and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he emphasised.
Dressed in green and white, the children of Pakistan High Commission’s officials gave a beautiful performance on national songs and delivered speeches, highlighting the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan.
At the end of the ceremony, prizes and gifts were distributed among the children. A special cake was also cut on the occasion.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 14, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.