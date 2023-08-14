Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi celebrates 77th Independence Day

NEW DELHI – The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi celebrated the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal in the Indian capital on Monday.

Aizaz Khan, Chargé d’ Affaires, hoisted the national flag on the occasion. Officers and staff of the High Commission along with their families were present. Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.

The Charge d’ Affaires in his remarks paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation, Quaid- e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of freedom struggle, who carved out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live in accordance with their own values and traditions.

Today, High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi celebrated 76th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan with national zeal and patriotic spirit.@ForeignOfficePk@PkPublicDiplo@epwing_official#IndependeceDay2023 pic.twitter.com/nmLdz8tmUn — Pakistan High Commission India (@PakinIndia) August 14, 2023

Khan stated that supreme sacrifices rendered by Pakistan's founding fathers could not be forgotten. He added that Pakistanis could achieve new heights of greatness and prosperity if they remain united as a nation and focus their efforts towards economic progress and social justice.

Recounting the great sacrifices of armed forces of Pakistan in the defence of the motherland, Khan paid homage to the brave sons of soil and martyrs. He said that Pakistan is a proponent of peace in the world and the region, and seeks peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries, including India. However, for sustainable peace in South Asia, it is imperative to resolve the core issue of Kashmir as per resolutions of the United Nations and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he emphasised.

Dressed in green and white, the children of Pakistan High Commission’s officials gave a beautiful performance on national songs and delivered speeches, highlighting the historic struggle for the creation of Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes and gifts were distributed among the children. A special cake was also cut on the occasion.