Turkey university offers scholarships for Pakistani students

05:57 PM | 12 May, 2024
Turkey scholarship

Aspiring Pakistani students seeking to study abroad, particularly in Turkey, can now turn their dreams into reality as Ankara-based TED University announces significant scholarships for enrollment in various undergraduate and graduate programs for the Fall 2024 semester.

During the Devcom-Pakistan webinar, officials from TED University's international programs revealed that new students would be eligible for scholarships ranging from 25% to 100%, based on their academic achievements and credentials. Notably, Pakistani students will be exempt from GRE and English language tests, making the application process more accessible.

Can Öney, from the International Programs Office, highlighted TED University's esteemed faculty and comprehensive facilities, emphasizing the institution's commitment to providing quality education and support services to its students.

The undergraduate programs cover a wide range of fields including architecture, psychology, business administration, computer engineering, and more. Similarly, graduate programs offer specialized courses such as applied data science, economics, mechanical engineering, and migration studies, among others.

With approximately 5,000 students currently enrolled, TED University boasts a favorable faculty-to-student ratio of 24:1, ensuring personalized guidance and support for each student. Furthermore, students have ample opportunities to engage in research projects and academic collaborations, facilitated by the university's Directorate of Research, Technology, and Innovation.

Haares Munir, Head of the International Student Community, praised the welcoming environment at TED University, emphasizing the faculty's competence and the institution's dedication to student welfare. He also highlighted the opportunities for leadership development and recreational activities available to students.

Munir Ahmed, Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan, underscored the historical and cultural ties between Turkey and Pakistan, advocating for closer collaboration and exchange programs to enhance mutual understanding and strengthen bilateral relations.

Levent Ocal, Head of the International Programs Office at TED University, expressed gratitude to Pakistani mothers for entrusting their children's education to Turkey, emphasizing the warm welcome and sense of brotherhood extended to Pakistani students.

The announcement of scholarships by TED University presents a valuable opportunity for Pakistani students to pursue higher education in Turkey, fostering cultural exchange and academic growth between the two nations.

