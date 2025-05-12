Punjab announces summer vacation for schools, colleges from June 1

LAHORE – The Punjab government has declared summer holidays for all public and private schools and colleges starting June 1, lasting until August 9, 2025.

This was confirmed by Secretary of School Education, Khalid Nazir Wattoo.

Wattoo noted that if temperatures rise further, the holidays could start a week earlier. He emphasized that the health and safety of students and staff is the department’s main concern.

The School Education Department has completed all arrangements for the vacation period. The decision comes amid growing concerns about the effects of heatwaves and climate change on education, public health, and the economy.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued safety instructions for schools before closure, including improving ventilation, checking cooling equipment, and setting up first-aid stations with staff ready to handle heat-related emergencies.