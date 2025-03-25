Punjab announces Eidul Fitr holidays for educational institutions

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced Eid-ul-Fitr holidays for educational institutions.

According to the minister, schools in Punjab will remain closed from Friday, March 28, to Wednesday, April 2, with the new academic session starting on April 3.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Education has issued a notification stating that federal government schools will observe Eid holidays from March 31 to April 4.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to fall on March 31.