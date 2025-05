LAHORE – Summer vacation have officially begun in schools across Punjab, confirmed Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat.

He clarified that schools will open for just two hours on Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28) to hold special events. The concerned schools will operate from 7:30am to 9:30am.

Earlier, a notification had caused confusion stating that the May 28 holiday was cancelled and schools would remain open for celebrations, which had led to concern among students.