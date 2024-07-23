Search

9th class result 2024 date announced by Rawalpindi Board

Web Desk
09:58 PM | 23 Jul, 2024
9th class result 2024
Source: File photo

The BISE Rawalpindi Board 9th class result for 2024 is approaching, and students are eagerly awaiting their SSC Part 1 results.

Over 200,000 students took the exams that started on March 19, 2024, in Rawalpindi and several other cities in Punjab. The annual examination, conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi, will have its results announced on August 22, 2024.

This result announcement is a significant event that impacts students and their families. Although board officials have not officially confirmed the date, many are looking forward to the provisional date of August 22, 2024. This date is crucial as it will determine the academic future of thousands of students.

The minimum passing mark for the Class 9 exams is set at 33%, which equates to 182 out of 550 marks. Achieving this mark is essential for students to progress to the next grade, highlighting the importance of these results.

As the announcement date draws nearer, both students and parents are experiencing a mix of anticipation and anxiety. The 9th class result 2024 from the Rawalpindi Board will be a pivotal moment in many students' educational journeys. It is important for everyone to ensure they receive accurate information and updates from reliable sources.

