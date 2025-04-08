Us Ends Global Undergraduate Exchange Program For Pakistani Students

LAHORE – The United States has announced the closure of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Program (Global UGRAD) for Pakistani students.

The US Department of State has confirmed the end of the Global UGRAD exchange program for Pakistan. According to the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), the program had been successfully running for the past 15 years but will no longer be offered.

USEFP stated in its announcement that they understand how disappointing this news might be for students who had applied this year and were eagerly awaiting this opportunity. The Global UGRAD program helped thousands of students not only in academic development but also in fostering cultural exchange and leadership skills.

They praised the students’ enthusiasm and commitment to academic excellence and encouraged them to continue seeking other exchange programs and scholarships that may align with their aspirations.

The announcement concluded with best wishes for the students.

USEFP made the announcement about the program’s closure on its website and social media platforms.