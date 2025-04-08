Punjab govt announces public holiday in Lahore on April 12

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced a public holiday in Lahore on April 12th for the celebration of the annual “Mela Chiraghan” (Shah Hussain’s Urs).

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Department of Services and General Administration (Welfare Wing), a public holiday will be observed in the Lahore district on April 12, 2025, in connection with the annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Hussain (Mela Chiraghan).

The notification clarified that this holiday will apply only within the Lahore district and to subordinate offices located in Lahore.

It was further stated that this holiday will not apply to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, attached departments, and regional offices.