PCB reacts to Ali Tareen’s criticism on PSL

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reacted to Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen’s recent statement about the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A day earlier, Ali Tareen had harshly criticised the PCB, prompting a response from the board.

According to the PCB, a franchise owner’s statements before the start of the PSL are an attempt to create controversy. The PSL Code of Conduct gives us the authority to take disciplinary action against franchise owners, but reacting now might damage the league’s image.

A senior PCB official stated that if anyone has complaints, they should approach the board directly. Unfortunately, the person complaining neither attends meetings nor raises such issues when present. PCB does not wish to engage in conflict. Our decisions to uplift the league are public and transparent.

He added that PCB doesn’t want to praise itself unnecessarily. This season will feature Urdu commentary for the first time, along with innovations in umpiring technology and other improvements. While a rival league is also running in a neighboring country, taking action now could harm PSL’s reputation.

He also mentioned that Ali Tareen reacted strongly just upon hearing Ali Zafar’s name, without waiting for the other three names. Ali Zafar’s case has already been dismissed by the court, yet it is being made controversial again.

Ali Tareen, the youngest PSL franchise owner, has raised serious questions about PCB’s management through his recent aggressive statements.

He said he’s tired of hearing the repeated claims that “this is the biggest and best PSL.” He criticized the current management as unserious and said franchise owners have no long-term control over their teams.

Ali Tareen emphasized that he’s not insulting anyone, but if the PCB has any solid plan to make PSL bigger, they should share it. He expressed disappointment over how Pakistan’s most successful brand is being handled and questioned what new elements are being introduced this year. He suggested innovations like the Big Bash League, which has made cricket more entertaining with features like a split powerplay.

He also criticized the current “rental model” under which franchises are operating, stating that owners don’t have actual ownership and just pay rent to keep their teams each year. Unlike the IPL, there are no opportunities for foreign investment.

Tareen added that the PCB still hasn’t shared any clear plan for an 8-team format for PSL’s 11th edition. Without proper revenue-sharing models and team ownership rights, the situation could become problematic.