PSL8: Lahore Qalandars outshine Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8) at Gaddafi Stadium today (Thursday).
Earlier, Quetta Gladiators displayed excellent bowling and restricted the table toppers from building a big target. Batting first, Lahore Qalandars scored 148 runs in 19.2 overs at the loss of all 10 wickets. Chasing the target, the entire Quetta Gladiators team collapsed at 131 in 20 overs at the loss of seven wickets.
Gladiators bowled out Qalandars for 148 with four ball spare in 20 overs. The Sarfaraz Ahmed's side dismantled the opening and middle order before Sikandar Raza played heroic to help team set a reasonable total.
Rashid Khan made 21 runs while no other player could cross the 20-run mark due to impressive bowling by Mohammad Nawaz, Naveenul Haq, Naseem Shah and others.
Earlier, Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first.
After flying high with back-to-back wins in the country’s flagship tournament, Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars are set for another power-packed action at home ground. Playing at the same stadium in previous clashes, Qalandars managed to bag both of their fixtures.
Gladiators, after facing multiple blows in the ongoing Twenty20 league, will be looking for a comeback. The squad earlier was outfoxed by Qalandars in their last encounter.
Gaddafi Stadium’s pitch is touted as batting-friendly and will help the power strikers raking big numbers.
In previous games in season 8 of the Pakistan Super League, Qalandars are backed by their batters as the team managed to surpass a 200-run score in the last game without a single fifty.
On the other hand, Purple Force could not make any big show in the ongoing cricket tournament. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmad and hitter Iftikhar Ahmad remained in form but the franchise is yet to pick up momentum. The likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Odean Smith have not been quite successful of late.
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Martin Guptill, Will Smeed, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Aimal Khan
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290
|Euro
|EUR
|288
|290.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|324.5
|327.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.5
|75.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.25
|72.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.5
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
