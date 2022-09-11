Here’s all you need to know about prize money for Asia Cup 2022 finalists

The winners of the 2022 Asia Cup will be awarded prize money of US$200,000 while the runners-up will take home $100,000.

As Men in Green are facing Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 finals, fans are wondering how much the winning team and runners-up will get.

Reports quoting officials suggest that the winning team of Asia Cup 2022 will receive a grand amount of around Rs 45200000 (local currency) and the runners-up will take home a cheque for its half amount.

Despite losing to Sri Lanka in the Super Four game, Babar XI enters the final as favorites. Earlier, Pakistan defeated India and Afghanistan in the event.

PAKvSL: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to lift sixth ... 10:53 PM | 11 Sep, 2022 DUBAI – Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the final of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket ...

Team green last won the Asia Cup trophy in 2012 while Sri Lanka last bagged the event in 2014.