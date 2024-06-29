Search

T20 World Cup Final: India to bat first after winning toss against South Africa

07:21 PM | 29 Jun, 2024
T20 world cup final

In a pivotal moment at the ICC T20 World Cup final, India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa. Both teams have maintained an impeccable record throughout the tournament, having not suffered a single defeat.

The toss, held at Barbados' Kensington Oval, saw Rohit Sharma making the strategic decision for India. He confirmed that there were no changes to India's lineup for this crucial match, underscoring the importance of consistency in player roles. Sharma praised the high-quality cricket exhibited by both India and South Africa throughout the competition.

With India setting to bat, the stage is now set for an electrifying final showdown, as fans eagerly await how India's batting prowess will fare against South Africa's formidable bowling attack.

The scene is set for an intense battle in Barbados, with both teams vying for their maiden T20 World Cup title in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

