T20 World Cup Final: India to bat first after winning toss against South Africa

In a pivotal moment at the ICC T20 World Cup final, India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa. Both teams have maintained an impeccable record throughout the tournament, having not suffered a single defeat.
The toss, held at Barbados' Kensington Oval, saw Rohit Sharma making the strategic decision for India. He confirmed that there were no changes to India's lineup for this crucial match, underscoring the importance of consistency in player roles. Sharma praised the high-quality cricket exhibited by both India and South Africa throughout the competition.
With India setting to bat, the stage is now set for an electrifying final showdown, as fans eagerly await how India's batting prowess will fare against South Africa's formidable bowling attack.
The scene is set for an intense battle in Barbados, with both teams vying for their maiden T20 World Cup title in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
