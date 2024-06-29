In 1976, just five years after the birth of the federation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which resembled an arid desert, a visionary leader, Waleed Mohammad Al Zoubi, decided to lead from the front and transform the country into a bustling economic hub. His passion led him to set up Tiger Contracting Company, the pioneer real estate company that takes pride in delivering excellence.

Waleed Mohammed Al Zoubifounded the company with a single goal - to develop the UAE by offering state-of-the-art and sustainable commercial and residential projects while maintaining the highest quality of service.

Under his dynamic leadership, the company has made remarkable progress in an already competitive industry. It has redefined the concept of luxury and sustainable living, providing its clients with exceptional experience. It’s not only about the number of projects completed, but It all comes down to visionary leadership. His passion for leading the transformation in the UAE real estate sector was exemplary.

But beyond Tiger Group’s role as a contractor, they had other ambitious plans. It wasn't long before the second generation of the Al Zoubi family took the helm, guiding the Group into new territories. Under their visionary leadership, Tiger Group branched out into various sectors, with property development being a significant new venture. This marked a new beginning for both Tiger Group and Amer Waleed Al Zoubi, the young mastermind behind this transformation.

As the CEO of Tiger Properties, the real estate wing of Tiger Group, Amer Waleed Al Zoubi introduced innovative ideas that not only resonated with investors but also provided the company with the much-needed boost to establish its dominance in the market. His strategic vision and forward-thinking approach led to a series of successful projects that redefined the real estate landscape in the UAE.

One of the key strategies Amer implemented was focusing on luxury residential and commercial developments that catered to the evolving demands of the market. He understood that investors were looking for properties that offered not just high returns but also unique and luxurious living experiences. This insight led to the development of iconic projects like the Faradis Tower in Sharjah, a 50-story luxury residential block that quickly became a symbol of modern living.

Amer’s ability to anticipate market trends and respond with innovative solutions was instrumental in positioning Tiger Properties as a leader in the real estate sector. He leveraged cutting-edge technology and sustainable building practices to create properties that were not only aesthetically pleasing but also environmentally friendly. This approach appealed to a growing segment of eco-conscious investors and residents, further boosting the company’s reputation and market share.

In addition to residential projects, Amer Waleed Al Zoubi also expanded Tiger Properties’ portfolio to include commercial and mixed-use developments. One of the most ambitious projects under his leadership is the Tiger Sky Tower in Dubai, which aims to redefine the concept of skyscrapers with its groundbreaking design and state-of-the-art technology. This project, along with many others, has solidified Tiger Properties' status as a key player in the real estate industry.

Beyond his focus on high-profile developments, Amer also emphasized the importance of community and cultural projects. Recognizing the role of real estate in shaping the social fabric of cities, he initiated several projects aimed at enhancing community living and cultural integration. This included building schools, universities, and recreational facilities, thereby contributing to the overall development of the regions where Tiger Properties operates.

Amer Waleed Al Zoubi’s leadership has been characterized by a blend of innovation, sustainability, and community-centric values. His ability to think critically and act decisively has enabled Tiger Properties to navigate challenges and seize opportunities, ensuring the company’s growth and success. Under his guidance, Tiger Properties has not only expanded its footprint across the UAE but has also set new benchmarks in the real estate industry.

Tiger Group is now striving to go public and offer its services to more clients and investors while maintaining high quality standards, thus ensuring a sustainable future for businesses.

