At gathering hosted by Pakistani-Americans, US Vice President Kamala Harris talks about 'power of vote'

08:15 PM | 29 Jun, 2024
At gathering hosted by Pakistani-Americans, US Vice President Kamala Harris talks about 'power of vote'
Source: File photo

United States Vice President Kamala Harris has urged people to “understand the power of their vote” while speaking at a ceremony organized by Pakistani-Americans, as the US gears up for a close presidential contest in November.

The race for the presidency features incumbent President Joe Biden facing off against Donald Trump amid a highly polarized political climate. The Biden administration’s popularity has waned, particularly due to its stance on Israel’s war on Gaza, leading to significant disenchantment within his own party base, with some supporters distancing themselves from his policies. Adding to the administration’s challenges, Biden’s recent performance in a presidential debate against Trump was widely criticized, marking another setback in his campaign efforts.

“We are going to win. It’s not going to be easy but we are going to win,” Harris told the gathering of around 50 people co-hosted by Dr. Asif Mahmood and business tycoon Tanweer Ahmad in Bradbury, California. “In this election, we will determine what kind of country we want and we will make a statement about who we are as a country. I hope everyone must understand the power of their vote and that their vote being an extension of their voice in weighing in what kind of country we want to live in.”

Harris highlighted Trump’s anti-immigrant policies and the steps taken by Biden to “uplift the middle class.” She said Trump only cared about himself and sought personal gains. “The fundamental thing is freedom and liberty,” she added. “We are talking about freedom from hate and bigotry in a world where these extremists are intentionally trying to divide our country by spewing hate.”

Pakistani-Americans have made significant contributions to their adopted country, excelling in various fields such as technology, medicine, academia, and business, thereby enriching the American cultural and economic fabric. Politically active across the spectrum, they are involved in various advocacy and community initiatives, supporting diverse causes and candidates that span the breadth of American political discourse, reflecting their varied perspectives and commitment to civic engagement.
 

