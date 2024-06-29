Pakistan Football Federation announces women’s futsal team will participate in Asian Cup next year

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced on Saturday that the national women’s futsal squad will participate in the Asian Cup tournament next year, marking their first competition under the auspices of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Futsal, a dynamic indoor variant of soccer played with a smaller, harder ball, emphasizes skill and control over physical power. It is popular in countries like Brazil, Portugal, and Spain. Recognized by major soccer organizations, including FIFA, the game’s focus on quick passing and space management has contributed to its growing global appeal.

“I am pleased to announce that the PFF has confirmed the participation of the Women’s Futsal team in the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025,” PFF Chairman Haroon Malik said in a statement. “This participation highlights PFF’s commitment to developing women’s futsal in Pakistan and providing our players with opportunities to compete at the international level.”

To prepare for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025, the PFF has organized five Futsal National Cup (FNC) competitions in major cities across Pakistan. The qualification round for the tournament will begin at the start of next year, with the round of 12 set to take place in May 2025.

Pakistani authorities have been actively seeking to diversify athletic interests and skills beyond the nation’s predominant passion for cricket, promoting sports like futsal to broaden the athletic landscape. Despite cultural and social hurdles, these efforts include encouraging more participation among women, who rarely have opportunities to engage in sports and international competitions.