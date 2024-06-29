Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan seeks small arms, modern equipment from US for Operation Azm-i-Istehkam

Web Desk
10:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2024
Pakistan seeks small arms, modern equipment from US for Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
Source: @Masood__Khan

Pakistan’s envoy to the US, Masood Khan, has urged Washington to provide small arms and modern equipment to ensure the success of Operation Azm-i-Istehkam, a newly approved counter-terrorism initiative.

The federal government recently greenlit the reinvigorated national counter-terrorism drive. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif clarified that this initiative would not be a large-scale military operation and would not displace local populations.

“Pakistan has launched Azm-i-Istehkam […] to oppose and dismantle terrorist networks. For that, we need sophisticated small arms and communication equipment,” said Ambassador Khan while addressing US policymakers, scholars, intelligentsia, and corporate leaders at a Washington think tank, the Wilson Centre, earlier this week.

During a subsequent question-and-answer session, he elaborated that Azm-i-Istehkam comprises three components: doctrinal, societal, and operational. He noted that work on the first two phases had already begun, with the third phase set to be implemented soon.

He emphasized that Pakistan and the US should maintain strong security links, enhance intelligence cooperation, resume sales of advanced military platforms, and work on “the sustainment of US-origin defense equipment”.

“This is crucial for regional security and opposing the rising tide of terrorism that also threatens the interests of the US and its allies,” he added.

The ambassador observed that the prospects of Pakistan-United States relations were bright. “We share values, our security and economic interests are interwoven, and it is the aspiration of our two peoples that strengthens our ties,” said the Ambassador.

Khan argued that the bilateral relationship should be based on ground realities and not be hindered by a few issues. “Secondly, one or two issues should not hold the entire relationship hostage,” he noted.

Highlighting Pakistan’s potential in terms of demographic dividend, technological advancements, and market opportunities, he invited US investors and businesses to explore these prospects.

He pointed to high-level defense talks, frequent meetings, and joint military exercises like Inspired Union-2024, Falcon Talon, and Red Flag as examples of robust defense cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

Khan also suggested that the US should consider Pakistan as a partner in its diplomatic efforts in Kabul and collaborate on counterterrorism and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

“In this era of renewed strategic competition, the US and Pakistan should build on existing partnerships and explore new horizons to establish the parameters of mutual interests,” said Masood Khan.

“We should not base our engagement on the incongruity of expectations. Our ties should be anchored in ground realities, even as we aim for stronger security and economic partnerships. Secondly, one or two issues should not hold the entire relationship hostage,” he said.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Pakistan seeks small arms, modern equipment from US for Operation ...

10:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

08:55 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

13 labourers from Punjab kidnapped in KP's Tank District

08:15 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

At gathering hosted by Pakistani-Americans, US Vice President Kamala ...

06:44 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Karachi enforces month-long ban on sea swimming

05:42 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Lahore police crack down on human trafficking ring, rescue three girls

Most viewed

09:52 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

British-Pakistani woman 'runs over' Motorway cop in Rawalpindi

09:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Government proposes 13 amendments to pension scheme

09:32 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Islamabad court upholds Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's conviction in Iddat ...

05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Excise duty on air tickets for Europe, UAE, and other countries ...

12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with ...

10:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's deputy PM promises tit-for-tat response to US criticism

Advertisement

Latest

10:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Pakistan seeks small arms, modern equipment from US for Operation Azm-i-Istehkam

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 29 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: