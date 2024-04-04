Tehsildars, Patwaris to supervise intermediate exams in this Punjab city

RAWALPINDI – Authorities have decided to engage revenue department officials to supervise the upcoming first annual examinations 2024 of intermediate in Rawalpindi division to ensure transparency.
This is the first time that Tehsildars, Naib Tahsildars, Gurudwaras, and Patwaris will perform examination duties in the history of the province as normally teachers are roped in for this task.
Reports said the Punjab government has taken the decision to ensure fairness in the examination process, particularly by curbing illegal activities, especially cheating in exams.
The development comes after complaints received about dishonest acts by those involved in the current system to organise annual papers in the division.
The provincial government has now authorized the finance officials to oversee examination centers in their respective jurisdictions.
Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Gurudwaras, and Patwaris will directly be supervised by assistant commissioners.
Teachers unions have opposed the decision, saying they will raise voice against it.
It is recalled that firs annual examination of intermediate part-II are scheduled to commence from April 19 in Rawalpindi and other cities of Punjab.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
