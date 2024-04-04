Tehsildars, Patwaris to supervise intermediate exams in this Punjab city

RAWALPINDI – Authorities have decided to engage revenue department officials to supervise the upcoming first annual examinations 2024 of intermediate in Rawalpindi division to ensure transparency.

This is the first time that Tehsildars, Naib Tahsildars, Gurudwaras, and Patwaris will perform examination duties in the history of the province as normally teachers are roped in for this task.

Reports said the Punjab government has taken the decision to ensure fairness in the examination process, particularly by curbing illegal activities, especially cheating in exams.

The development comes after complaints received about dishonest acts by those involved in the current system to organise annual papers in the division.

The provincial government has now authorized the finance officials to oversee examination centers in their respective jurisdictions.

Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Gurudwaras, and Patwaris will directly be supervised by assistant commissioners.

Teachers unions have opposed the decision, saying they will raise voice against it.

It is recalled that firs annual examination of intermediate part-II are scheduled to commence from April 19 in Rawalpindi and other cities of Punjab.