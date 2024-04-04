Punjab sets wheat support price at Rs3,900 per 40kg

LAHORE – The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday set the minimum support price of wheat for 2023-24 at Rs3,900 per 40kg. The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has endorsed the Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25.

This policy establishes the minimum support price of wheat for the 2023-2024 period at Rs 3,900 per 40 kilograms. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the fifth session of the provincial cabinet, emphasizing her dedication to safeguarding the interests of small-scale farmers within the agriculture sector.

In a significant step, the government announced plans to provide interest-free loans of Rs 1.5 lakh to small farmers. These loans aim to facilitate the purchase of essential farming inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, through the introduction of farmer cards - a historic initiative in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned the establishment of Special Speedy Trial Courts in Punjab, specifically aimed at expediting the resolution of criminal cases pertaining to offenses like rape, child abuse, domestic violence, and electricity theft. This move underscores the government's commitment to ensuring swift justice delivery.

The proposed amendment to the defamation law was also discussed during the session. The Advocate General Punjab outlined the amendment, emphasizing the need for swift resolution of defamation cases within 90 days, with the entire trial process concluding within 180 days.

Additionally, measures were proposed to ensure effective dissemination of defamation notices via various channels including newspapers, social media, courier services, and registered posts. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the initiative, emphasizing the importance of combating falsehoods and baseless accusations.

Additionally, the cabinet greenlit the formation of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs and approved amendments to the Alternate Dispute Resolution Act of 2019. In response to complaints of misconduct, the provincial cabinet took decisive action by removing the Chairman of the Drug Court in Gujranwala.