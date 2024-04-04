Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
BusinessPakistan

Punjab sets wheat support price at Rs3,900 per 40kg

Web Desk
04:51 PM | 4 Apr, 2024
Punjab sets wheat support price at Rs3,900 per 40kg

LAHORE – The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday set the minimum support price of wheat for 2023-24 at Rs3,900 per 40kg. The Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has endorsed the Wheat Procurement Policy 2024-25.

This policy establishes the minimum support price of wheat for the 2023-2024 period at Rs 3,900 per 40 kilograms. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the fifth session of the provincial cabinet, emphasizing her dedication to safeguarding the interests of small-scale farmers within the agriculture sector.

In a significant step, the government announced plans to provide interest-free loans of Rs 1.5 lakh to small farmers. These loans aim to facilitate the purchase of essential farming inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, through the introduction of farmer cards - a historic initiative in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned the establishment of Special Speedy Trial Courts in Punjab, specifically aimed at expediting the resolution of criminal cases pertaining to offenses like rape, child abuse, domestic violence, and electricity theft. This move underscores the government's commitment to ensuring swift justice delivery.

The proposed amendment to the defamation law was also discussed during the session. The Advocate General Punjab outlined the amendment, emphasizing the need for swift resolution of defamation cases within 90 days, with the entire trial process concluding within 180 days.

Additionally, measures were proposed to ensure effective dissemination of defamation notices via various channels including newspapers, social media, courier services, and registered posts. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the initiative, emphasizing the importance of combating falsehoods and baseless accusations.

Additionally, the cabinet greenlit the formation of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legal Affairs and approved amendments to the Alternate Dispute Resolution Act of 2019. In response to complaints of misconduct, the provincial cabinet took decisive action by removing the Chairman of the Drug Court in Gujranwala.

Wheat price reaches all-time high in Pakistan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

04:52 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr holidays for private schools, colleges announced in ...

04:23 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Amina Kamran made acting principal of Aitchison College 

04:14 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 6

03:13 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Honda CG 125 Red latest price, installment plan with Meezan Bank

02:49 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Punjab issues notification for Eidul Fitr holidays

02:34 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Punjab weather update: Warning issued for heatwaves in April 2024

Most viewed

07:42 PM | 2 Apr, 2024

First solar eclipse of 2024 on 8 April: Will it be visible in ...

10:26 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

Another Karachi woman sexually harassed by man in broad daylight

07:48 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan announces Eidul Fitr 2024 holidays

09:34 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Outrage as Madrassa teacher accused of molesting minor boy released ...

07:44 PM | 3 Apr, 2024

Man observing Itikaf booked for raping fellow worshipper in ...

11:40 AM | 3 Apr, 2024

Pakistan shuts down flight operations at this airport for next two ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:52 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr holidays for private schools, colleges announced in Pakistan 

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see decline in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 5 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 750.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.89 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.06 40.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903 912
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.69 729.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.48 77.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 308.43 310.93
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: