Wheat price reaches all-time high in Pakistan
05:35 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
Share
LAHORE – The price of wheat has been jacked up by Rs200-300 per 40kg in Punjab.
The price of wheat has now reached Rs3,900 per maund, all-time high in the history of Pakistan.
Today, the price of wheat in Lahore is Rs3,810 per maund while in Rawalpindi the commodity is being sold at Rs3,900 per 40kg.
However, the price of a flour bag for Peshawar has also been increased by Rs250.
Wheat, flour prices hit all-time high in Pakistan 08:46 AM | 15 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – Wheat and flour prices across Pakistan reached to a historic level amid fears that recent flash floods, ...
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif10:19 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month award06:03 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Wheat price reaches all-time high in Pakistan05:35 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Sindh announces date for matric and intermediate exams 202305:05 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Bilawal Bhutto likely to visit United States this week04:35 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- International League T20 launches official anthem ‘Halla Halla’ ...04:09 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
International League T20 launches official anthem ‘Halla Halla’ by Badshah
04:09 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani veiled woman rapper Eva B gets engaged to musician Mudassar ...01:41 PM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Hanish Qureshi slays sizzling look while enjoying soul fest with ...11:13 AM | 12 Dec, 2022
- Kate Winslet reveals how she beat Tom Cruise’s underwater record11:24 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022