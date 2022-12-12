Wheat price reaches all-time high in Pakistan

LAHORE – The price of wheat has been jacked up by Rs200-300 per 40kg in Punjab.

The price of wheat has now reached Rs3,900 per maund, all-time high in the history of Pakistan.

Today, the price of wheat in Lahore is Rs3,810 per maund while in Rawalpindi the commodity is being sold at Rs3,900 per 40kg.

However, the price of a flour bag for Peshawar has also been increased by Rs250.