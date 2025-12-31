Is Faiz Hameed testifying against Imran Khan in May 9 cases?

ISLAMABAD – Former ISI Chief Lieutenant General (Retd) Faiz Hameed reamained in headlines and now there are reports saying that ex-spy chief will testify against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Amid rampant media speculation, his lawyer, Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq, denied swirling rumors, calling them baseless and purely speculative.

Senior Pakistani journalist Ansar Abbasi claims that there were reports about Faiz Hameed testifying against Imran Khan but he clarified, quoting lawyer saying Faiz has no intention whatsoever of participating in this case.

The speculation seems to be tied to May 9, 2023 violence, with the government narrative suggesting alleged connections between Imran Khan and Faiz Hameed, including attacks on military installations. However, no official statement from the military’s media wing (ISPR) has confirmed any link between the two, leaving the claims hanging in the air.

This controversy intensified after Faiz Hameed’s recent 14-year sentence, but even now, government ministers have avoided direct answers, deflecting the matter to ISPR instead.