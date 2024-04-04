Bank holidays announced for Eidul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced schedule for public holidays for banks on the account of the Eidul Fitr 2024.
It said that the central bank will observe holidays from April 10 to 12 while there will be weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday. So, the banks will resume their activities from April 15 (Monday).
“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 10th to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” reads official press release.
Earlier in the day, tThe federal government notified four-day public holidays for Eid ul Fitr 2024.
A notification issues by cabinet division said "In continuation of Cabinet Division's circular regarding Public and Optional holidays for the year 2024, it is for general information that thy Prime Minister has been pleased to approve public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, as follows".
It said that there will be holidays from April 10 to 12 for the offices observing five working days in a week, adding that the offices operating six days a week will observe holidays from April 10 to 13.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
