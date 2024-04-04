Bank holidays announced for Eidul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced schedule for public holidays for banks on the account of the Eidul Fitr 2024.

It said that the central bank will observe holidays from April 10 to 12 while there will be weekly offs on Saturday and Sunday. So, the banks will resume their activities from April 15 (Monday).

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 10th to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr,” reads official press release.

Earlier in the day, tThe federal government notified four-day public holidays for Eid ul Fitr 2024.

A notification issues by cabinet division said "In continuation of Cabinet Division's circular regarding Public and Optional holidays for the year 2024, it is for general information that thy Prime Minister has been pleased to approve public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, as follows".

It said that there will be holidays from April 10 to 12 for the offices observing five working days in a week, adding that the offices operating six days a week will observe holidays from April 10 to 13.