Pakistani govt issues notification for four-day public holidays for Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has notified four-day public holidays for Eid ul Fitr 2024.

A notification issues by cabinet division said "In continuation of Cabinet Division's circular regarding Public and Optional holidays for the year 2024, it is for general information that thy Prime Minister has been pleased to approve public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, as follows".

10th April to 12th April, 2024 (Wednesday to Friday) for the offices observing five working days in a week

10th April to 13th April, 2C24 (Wednesday to Saturday) for the offices observing six working days in a week.



The notification date 4th April said Eid holidays will begin on April 10, which falls on Wednesday.

Eid 2024 holidays will be from April 8-12 for office working five days a week, while they will extend to April 13 for offices working six days a week.

Eidul Fitr 2024 is likely to be held on April 10. Ruet body will made the final announcement after moon sighting process.

This year, Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on April 10 or April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid is a significant festival in the Islamic calendar. Muslims all over the world observe a month of fasting, and Eid celebrations mark the end of this period of self-restraint.