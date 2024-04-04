Saudi Arabia 'invites Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif for Umrah'

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah at the invitation of Riyadh.
Reports in local media said Kingdom extended invitation to Pakistani premier for Umrah, while PM Sharif will also meet Saudi officials including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
During the anticipated meeting, Sharif is anticipated to discus several development projects aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation between Islamic nations.
Two sides will also discuss key initiatives to strengthen economic and strategic ties between the two countries.
Furthermore, PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to formally invite Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of enhancing diplomatic relations and promoting mutual collaboration.
As per reports, there are several projects which will be finalised during Prime Minister's visit.
The premier's visit is said to be crucial as it demonstrates the ongoing efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to bolster their longstanding fraternal relations.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in open market on April 5, 2024.
In the open market on Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
