Saudi Arabia 'invites Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif for Umrah'

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Saudi Arabia for Umrah at the invitation of Riyadh.

Reports in local media said Kingdom extended invitation to Pakistani premier for Umrah, while PM Sharif will also meet Saudi officials including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the anticipated meeting, Sharif is anticipated to discus several development projects aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation between Islamic nations.

Two sides will also discuss key initiatives to strengthen economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to formally invite Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of enhancing diplomatic relations and promoting mutual collaboration.

As per reports, there are several projects which will be finalised during Prime Minister's visit.

The premier's visit is said to be crucial as it demonstrates the ongoing efforts of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to bolster their longstanding fraternal relations.