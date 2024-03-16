Saudi crown prince MBS calls PM Shehbaz, reaffirms support for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and two leaders discussed bilateral ties.
Radio Pakistan reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman reaffirmed Riyadh’s continued support for Islamabad as he spoke to PM Sharif, who made it to top office for the second time.
In a congratulatory phone call to PM Sharif, MBS mentioned close brotherly relations between the two Islamic nations.
PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the Saudi Crown Prince and conveyed his best wishes for the health of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, saying Pakistani people hold deep admiration for Saudi leadership.
PM also extended Ramadan greetings, praying for peace and prosperity for Muslims worldwide.
The premier emphasized historic ties with Saudi Arabia, highlighting the countries' unwavering support for each other. Sharif also invited Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, expressing the nation's eagerness to warmly welcome him. Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for his sentiments.
Pakistani rupee inches up against the US dollar in the open market on March 16, 2024 Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
Euro plunges to 303 buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate saw marginal increase. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.8 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.05.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.05
|74.50
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.07
|184.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.89
|749.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.78
|39.18
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.92
|41.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.69
|36.04
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.8
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.59
|60.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.07
|173.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.67
|26.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.62
|732.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.7
|77.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.27
|27.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.8
|318.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
