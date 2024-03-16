Saudi crown prince MBS calls PM Shehbaz, reaffirms support for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and two leaders discussed bilateral ties.

Radio Pakistan reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman reaffirmed Riyadh’s continued support for Islamabad as he spoke to PM Sharif, who made it to top office for the second time.

In a congratulatory phone call to PM Sharif, MBS mentioned close brotherly relations between the two Islamic nations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the Saudi Crown Prince and conveyed his best wishes for the health of King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, saying Pakistani people hold deep admiration for Saudi leadership.

PM also extended Ramadan greetings, praying for peace and prosperity for Muslims worldwide.

The premier emphasized historic ties with Saudi Arabia, highlighting the countries' unwavering support for each other. Sharif also invited Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, expressing the nation's eagerness to warmly welcome him. Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for his sentiments.