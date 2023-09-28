COAS vows to continue actions against illegal activities to rid Pakistan from economic losses 

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir said that law enforcement actions against spectrum of illegal activities will continue with full force in collaboration with the LEAs and the concerned government departments to rid Pakistan from the substantial economic losses.
General Asim Munir visited Lahore on Thursday and attended meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi.
During the Apex Committee meeting, COAS was briefed about overall security situation, including Law Enforcement Actions against electricity and gas theft, hoarding and foreign currency smuggling. Forum was also briefed on measures taken for protection of minorities and progress of operations in Kacha area. The forum also reviewed repatriation of illegal foreign nationals.
COAS said that Pakistan continued to suffer from economic losses due to pilferage done by different methods”.
The apex committee was also apprised on progress on SIFC and Green Punjab initiatives. COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives.
The participants affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people are united for progress and prosperity of the province.
Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Lahore Corps.
Pakistani rupee against US dollar has made significant recovery after a military-led crackdown against illegal currency exchanges, dollars’ smuggling and hoarding was launched.
The local currency was stood at Rs332 against the greenback in open market till September 1. However, it started strengthening after the crackdown was launched. The US dollar has shed Rs17.80 and Rs35 in open and interbank markets since Sept 1 and as of Sept 28, it is being traded at 288 in both markets.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday with the local currency’s recovery relating to crackdown launched against hoarders and outflows of the foreign currency through unlawful means.
During the intraday trading, PKR moved up against the USD, and hovered at 287.73, with an increase of Rs1.04, in the interbank market.
Yesterday, the Pakistani rupee appreciated 0.36pc to settle at 288.75.
Last week, the government said a crackdown to prevent cross-border smuggling was initiated across Pakistan. The country’s central bank also stepped up supervision of the foreign exchange market, ordering banks to set up separate entities to conduct forex transactions.
The SBP also introduced structural reforms in the exchange companies’ sector to provide better services and to ensure a transparent system.
