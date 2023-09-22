'Two-minute meeting’: The ‘secret’ behind abrupt free fall of dollar against rupee

LAHORE – Pakistani rupee has registered significant gains against the US dollar in past 13 consecutive session after the local currency dropped to historic low level both in interbank and open market.
It was on September 5 when the greenback crossed the all-time high level Rs308 in the interbank while it was being traded at Rs333 in the open market on the same day amid fears of further depreciation of rupee.
However, the dollar started losing ground after Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir assured the business community of bringing transparency in the currency exchange rate and narrowing the gap between interbank and open market rates.
As of today, the dollar has dropped to Rs291.40 after losing Rs1.37 against rupee. It is available at Rs295 in the open market on Friday (September 22).
A journalist Kamran Yousaf has claimed to have an inside story, explaining how the gaining streak of the dollar was snapped.
He claimed that a powerful official held a meeting with leading money changers of the country in Islamabad. He said the meeting lasted for only two minutes.
He added that the official told them after greetings that the real value of dollar is Rs250 and “we want the same rate in the market”.
“If it is not implemented, you will be responsible for the consequences,” the person warned the money changers and left the room without hearing them.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|296.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.75
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|783.43
|791.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.45
|40.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.39
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|954.31
|963.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|765.08
|773.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.09
|331.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.