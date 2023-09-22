Search

Pakistan

'Two-minute meeting’: The ‘secret’ behind abrupt free fall of dollar against rupee

04:47 PM | 22 Sep, 2023
'Two-minute meeting’: The ‘secret’ behind abrupt free fall of dollar against rupee
LAHORE – Pakistani rupee has registered significant gains against the US dollar in past 13 consecutive session after the local currency dropped to historic low level both in interbank and open market. 

It was on September 5 when the greenback crossed the all-time high level Rs308 in the interbank while it was being traded at Rs333 in the open market on the same day amid fears of further depreciation of rupee. 

However, the dollar started losing ground after Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir assured the business community of bringing transparency in the currency exchange rate and narrowing the gap between interbank and open market rates. 

As of today, the dollar has dropped to Rs291.40 after losing Rs1.37 against rupee. It is available at Rs295 in the open market on Friday (September 22). 

A journalist Kamran Yousaf has claimed to have an inside story, explaining how the gaining streak of the dollar was snapped. 

He claimed that a powerful official held a meeting with leading money changers of the country in Islamabad. He said the meeting lasted for only two minutes.

He added that the official told them after greetings that the real value of dollar is Rs250 and “we want the same rate in the market”.

“If it is not implemented, you will be responsible for the consequences,” the person warned the money changers and left the room without hearing them.

'Two-minute meeting': The 'secret' behind abrupt free fall of dollar against rupee

Daily Horoscope – September 22, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292.9 296.05
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.5 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.75 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 783.43 791.43
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.45 40.85
Danish Krone DKK 42.35 42.75
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.39 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 954.31 963.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.71 177.71
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 765.08 773.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.57 82.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 329.09 331.53
Thai Bhat THB 8.31 8.46

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 22, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 22 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,616

