Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan 22K and 24K per tola rates – 5 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices registered downwrd trend as price of per tola fell by Rs1,500, now standing at Rs355,500 while price of 10 grams of gold dipped by Rs1,286, reaching Rs304,783.

City Gold Price (per tola) Silver Price Karachi Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Lahore Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Islamabad Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Peshawar Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Quetta Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Sialkot Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Hyderabad Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Faisalabad Rs355,500 Rs3,871

Market analysts suggest the trend could continue if international economic indicators remain volatile. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on upcoming financial developments that could influence bullion rates further.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold decreased by $15 per ounce, settling at $3,335.