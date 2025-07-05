Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan 22K and 24K per tola rates – 5 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices registered downwrd trend as price of per tola fell by Rs1,500, now standing at Rs355,500 while price of 10 grams of gold dipped by Rs1,286, reaching Rs304,783.
|City
|Gold Price (per tola)
|Silver Price
|Karachi
|Rs355,500
|Rs3,871
|Lahore
|Rs355,500
|Rs3,871
|Islamabad
|Rs355,500
|Rs3,871
|Peshawar
|Rs355,500
|Rs3,871
|Quetta
|Rs355,500
|Rs3,871
|Sialkot
|Rs355,500
|Rs3,871
|Hyderabad
|Rs355,500
|Rs3,871
|Faisalabad
|Rs355,500
|Rs3,871
Market analysts suggest the trend could continue if international economic indicators remain volatile. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on upcoming financial developments that could influence bullion rates further.
In the international bullion market, the price of gold decreased by $15 per ounce, settling at $3,335.