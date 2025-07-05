Margalla Hills: FIR lodged against two suspects in deer slaughter case

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has lodged a formal complaint with the local police station, seeking legal action against individuals involved in the reported slaughter of a barking deer in Margalla Hills National Park.

According to the application filed on Saturday, this act violates Pakistan’s wildlife protection laws.

According to a spokesperson for the IWMB, the complaint names Bashir Abbasi, Zain Abbasi, and several unidentified individuals as suspects. The Board is pursuing charges under the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Act, 2024, specifically sections 12.4(a) and 16.1(a), which prohibit the harming or killing of protected wildlife.

“The barking deer is classified as a protected species under Schedule I of the Act,” the spokesperson told the media. “It’s killing is a serious offence, and we are committed to ensuring that those responsible are held accountable.”

Under the law, violations of these provisions can result in a maximum penalty of Rs 1 million in fines and up to one year of imprisonment. The complaint also references Section 23 of the Act, which states that even deceased wild animals found in protected areas are considered the property of the federal government.

This action was prompted by a video that surfaced online showing the deer being slaughtered in the national park, which sparked public outrage and led the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination to respond swiftly. Federal Minister Dr. Musadik Malik condemned the incident and ordered an immediate inquiry.

Margalla Hills National Park is one of Pakistan’s most biodiverse protected areas, home to numerous endangered and native species. Both officials and environmentalists have called for stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws to prevent such incidents in the future.

Legal proceedings are currently underway, and authorities have stated that further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation.