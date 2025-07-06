Pakistan observes Youm-e-Ashoor with religious reverence and security

LAHORE – Pakistan is observing Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram, with solemnity and religious devotion today, as millions remember great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the historic Battle of Karbala.

Massive mourning processions are being held in Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and nationwide to honor the legacy of Prophet’s grandson who stood against tyranny and injustice in one of the most defining moments in Islamic history.

Shiite Muslims are performing rituals including Matam and reciting Marsiyas to mark Ashura. To ensure peace and security during the observance, authorities implemented strict security measures.

Pakistan Army and civil armed forces are also deployed to assist local law enforcement agencies. In several major urban centers, mobile phone and internet services have been suspended as part of the security protocol.

In Karachi, key procession in Karachi started at Nishtar Park following overnight Majalis. It is proceeding along its traditional route and is expected to conclude at Bargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar later in the evening.

In Lahore, central procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli at Mochi Gate. The procession is following its customary path and will culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah, where Sham-e-Ghareeban will be observed.

Pakistan’ top leaders issued separate messages on the occasion, paying glowing tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for their unwavering commitment to truth and justice.