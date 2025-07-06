Monsoon Rains bring relief to Lahore but causes Waterlogging, Power Outages

LAHORE – Lahoris woke up to the sound of rainfall and the smell of wet earth on Sunday morning, the day of Ashura, as monsoon showers swept across metropolis, bringing long-awaited relief from muggy weather.

The refreshing start to day soon turned into frustration for some, as low-lying areas experienced waterlogging and widespread power outages. Widespread monsoon rains caused severe disruptions across several parts of Pakistan, including major cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, as well as various districts in Punjab.

The heavy downpours have led to urban flooding, power outages, and at least one reported fatality in a weather-related incident. In Lahore, torrential rain combined with gusty winds led to waterlogging in several areas.

Low-lying neighborhoods were particularly affected, with rainwater entering homes and making roads impassable. Citizens faced difficulties commuting, while emergency services were seen working to drain standing water. Islamabad and Rawalpindi witnessed significant rainfall, with Met Office recording up to 130 mm of precipitation.

The intense rainfall caused multiple power feeders to trip, plunging several neighborhoods into darkness. In Rawalpindi, the water level in Nullah Lai at Katarian rose to a concerning 15 feet. Authorities responded by issuing alerts and dispatching emergency teams and heavy machinery to high-risk areas.

Additional rainfall was reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, increasing the overall monsoon activity across the northern regions of the country.

PMD predicted further rain for the next 48 hours in Islamabad, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with chances of scattered showers in Balochistan, Murree, Galiyat, and Kashmir. Citizens have been advised to remain vigilant, especially in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

A tragic incident occurred in Kahuta, where the roof of a house collapsed due to continuous rainfall. One child lost their life, while four others were injured and trapped under the debris. Rescue teams acted swiftly, managing to retrieve all five individuals. Unfortunately, one child succumbed to injuries before medical assistance could arrive.