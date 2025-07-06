Ashura 2025: Pak top leaders urge nation to revive Hussaini Spirit to overcome challenges

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed need for Hussaini morals in governance and society as nation marked Youm-e-Ashoor, commemorating the great martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA.

On solemn occasion of Ashura, President Asif Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for their unmatched sacrifice at Karbala, urging the nation to draw inspiration from their example in facing today’s challenges.

In his message to the nation, President Zardari termed Ashura as monumental chapter in Islamic history, symbolising eternal battle between truth and falsehood. He emphasized that sacrifice of Imam Hussain (R.A) was not for any worldly gain but a divine mission rooted in justice, truth, and spiritual integrity.

“The land of Karbala was not just a battlefield but a test of conscience and character,” said the President. He noted that Imam Hussain (RA) and his loyal companions endured unimaginable hardship but chose to uphold the principles of Islam, teaching humanity a lesson in resilience, morality, and unwavering faith.

President Zardari called upon the people of Pakistan to embody the values of the Hussaini spirit in their personal lives and national conduct. “At a time when our country faces significant challenges, we must adopt honesty, decency, and public welfare as our guiding principles,” he stated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif referred to the events of Karbala as a timeless and universal message of sacrifice, patience, and firm commitment to the truth. “The sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) is a beacon of light for humanity and a reminder that truth and justice come at a cost,” the premier said.

Sharif urged nation to seek guidance from the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), saying we need to bring these values into our individual actions and national policies and by doing so, Pakistan can evolve into a just, self-reliant state that truly reflects the aspirations of its people.