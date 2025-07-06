Abbottabad teenage domestic worker dies after 7 months of sexual assault

PESHAWAR – A teenage girl succumbed to her injuries in hospital while being sexually as a domestic helper for several months.

The girl had been employed at the house of the accused Haris for the past seven months. Her father revealed that she endured continuous sexual abuse, and her condition worsened over time. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved.

Ayub Medical Complex doctors confirmed through postmortem that the girl was subjected to sexual violence, with visible signs of brutality on her body. Doctors also stated that she had been deprived of food and water during her ordeal.

Authorities have taken swift action, with DSP Siraj Ahmed announcing the arrest of the suspect, Haris. A case has been registered against him, and the girl’s body was handed over to her family after the postmortem.

This tragic incident highlights troubling pattern of violence and exploitation faced by domestic workers, particularly minors from impoverished backgrounds. Social media users and advocacy groups are calling for justice and stronger measures to protect vulnerable children from such abuse.

The latest sexual assault sparked widespread outrage, as right activists and social media users pushed for urgent need for justice system to address similar cases promptly.