What happened to viral Cookie Brand Crumble Pakistan’s Instagram Page?

KARACHI – Pakistan’s viral cookie brand Crumble just got ‘crumbled’ under Instagram stern rules and regulations, leaving fans guessing what happened to the page which was famous for viral reels.

The official Instagram account of the homegrown dessert brands was unexpectedly removed earlier this week. The takedown followed three copyright complaints submitted via unfamiliar iCloud email addresses, prompting serious concerns about the misuse of automated reporting systems on social media platforms.

In an official statement, the company said the reported content consisted of short, trend-driven reels, and called it completely original creations. The company said none of the posts were reuploads, ads, or in violation of Instagram’s policies, saying account had no history of prior warnings.

Over past three years, Crumble amassed considerable following , which combined humor, pop culture, and a uniquely local tone that resonated with audiences across Pakistan.

Since action, multiple fake profiles and misleading posts surfaced online, causing confusion among customers. Crumble even urged its followers to be cautious of unofficial pages and reaffirmed that brand remains fully operational.

Page Co-founder Agha Usman addressed issue separately on LinkedIn, revealing that Crumble submitted an appeal through Meta’s official support channels. While there is no confirmation of malicious targeting, Usman flagged suspicious patterns, clustered timing of the copyright claims, their origin from similar iCloud addresses, and increase in phishing attempts shortly afterward.

Usman also called on professionals within tech and digital rights community, particularly those with connections to Meta to help ensure case receives the attention it deserves. He stressed difficulty small businesses face in recovering from such automated enforcement actions, especially when they occur without warning.

The page owners are continuing its efforts to restore the account and is asking supporters to help spread accurate information in the meantime.