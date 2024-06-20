Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today amid pilgrims' emotional farewells

KARACHI – Pakistani government is starting post-Hajj flight operation from today July 20 as the first flight will land in Multan.

Hundreds of flights of national flag carrier PIA, Saudi Airlines and other private carriers will bring back 160,000 pilgrims who went for annual pilgrimage.

Amid the farewell, pilgrims turned emotional before leaving holy cities. On the first day of a month-long post-Hajj flight operation, over 1,700 Hajj pilgrims will leave for Multan and Lahore.

Pakistan Post Hajj Flight Operation 2024