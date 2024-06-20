Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today amid pilgrims' emotional farewells

KARACHI – Pakistani government is starting post-Hajj flight operation from today July 20 as the first flight will land in Multan.
Hundreds of flights of national flag carrier PIA, Saudi Airlines and other private carriers will bring back 160,000 pilgrims who went for annual pilgrimage.
Amid the farewell, pilgrims turned emotional before leaving holy cities. On the first day of a month-long post-Hajj flight operation, over 1,700 Hajj pilgrims will leave for Multan and Lahore.
|Flight
|Destination
|Departure Time (SAST)
|Number of Passengers
|PF-723
|Multan
|05:35
|150
|PA-471
|Lahore
|06:55
|190
|PA-273
|Islamabad
|07:55
|200
|PA-173
|Karachi
|08:15
|180
|PA-873
|Multan
|08:30
|180
|PF-719
|Islamabad
|10:50
|150
|PF-721
|Lahore
|11:45
|150
|PF-715
|Karachi
|18:20
|151
|PK-842
|Islamabad
|20:50
|372
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.