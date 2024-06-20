Search

Pakistan

Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today amid pilgrims' emotional farewells

12:08 PM | 20 Jun, 2024
Pakistan starts post-Hajj flight operations today amid pilgrims' emotional farewells

KARACHI – Pakistani government is starting post-Hajj flight operation from today July 20 as the first flight will land in Multan.

Hundreds of flights of national flag carrier PIA, Saudi Airlines and other private carriers will bring back 160,000 pilgrims who went for annual pilgrimage.

Amid the farewell, pilgrims turned emotional before leaving holy cities. On the first day of a month-long post-Hajj flight operation, over 1,700 Hajj pilgrims will leave for Multan and Lahore.

Pakistan Post Hajj Flight Operation 2024

Flight  Destination Departure Time (SAST) Number of Passengers
PF-723 Multan 05:35 150
PA-471 Lahore 06:55 190
PA-273 Islamabad 07:55 200
PA-173 Karachi 08:15 180
PA-873 Multan 08:30 180
PF-719 Islamabad 10:50 150
PF-721 Lahore 11:45 150
PF-715 Karachi 18:20 151
PK-842 Islamabad 20:50 372

35 Pakistanis among hundreds of Hajj pilgrims die during Hajj 2024

