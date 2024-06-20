Honda Pridor 100cc price update in Pakistan for June 2024

The Honda Pridor, manufactured by Honda Atlas, has managed to create a space for it in the 100cc niche owing to its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability.
These features make it a preferred choice among commuters and motorcycle enthusiasts in the country. The Pridor typically features a 100cc engine, which is suitable for city commuting and short-distance travel. It's designed to be durable and easy to maintain, catering to the needs of Pakistani riders who prioritize cost-effective transportation solutions.
The bike comes with 100cc overhead camshaft engine and great suspension. Pridor's glossy masked headlight, big indicators, and modern wrapped muffler look further completes its aesthetics.
As of June 2024 there is no change in prices of Honda Pridor's current price stands at Rs208,900.
Honda Pridor Specs
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
