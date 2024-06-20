Chief Justice bemoans Presidential Ordinances as insult to Parliament

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa lamented frequent use of ordinances and the tendency to create conflicts.

The country's top judge made his remarks during a hearing on Election Commission’s appeal against formation of election tribunals, as he questioned why every matter is turned into a controversy.

A two-member bench of apex court led by Justice Isa and Justice Naeem Afghan, took up the appeal. The commission’s lawyer, Sikandar Bashir, and PTI lawyer Salman Akram Raja appeared in court.

Justice Isa questioned why the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice could not meet to resolve disputes. He was of view that if every issue is to become controversial, then Parliament should be closed, asserting that issuing ordinances is a disregard for Parliament and violates its authority.

CJP also highlighted previous dispute between President and ECP regarding the election date. He raised questions at the need for letters from the Registrar of the High Court.

Justice Isa said Supreme Court sworn to uphold the Constitution and the law, not judicial decisions and pointed out that every time Court interprets the Constitution, complexities deepen.

Before Eidul Adha, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Malik Shahzad ordered the formation of eight election tribunals, and ECP later challenged the decision in the apex court.