Shahid Afridi clears air on supporting Zionist movement after viral picture

Pakistani former star cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi came under fire over a picture with Zionist members, as it has everyone talking online.
Amid contrasting statements and outrage, Afridi turned down any notion of supporting Zionist movement after Friends of Israel (FOI) shared a click of him with two men in the UK.
One of the men can be seen holding a flyer about Israeli children allegedly kidnapped by Hamas.
Friends of Israel said Afridi was photographed with their official and thanked him for his support. However, Afridi expressed disbelief at the backlash and urged people not to believe everything they see online.
The cricketer took to social media saying he was simply taking a selfie with what he thought were fans in Manchester, and the photo was shared with misleading captions.
He lamented seeing innocent lives in Palestine suffer and clarified that any association from that day does not reflect support for any situation endangering lives.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
