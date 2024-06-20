Shahid Afridi clears air on supporting Zionist movement after viral picture

Pakistani former star cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi came under fire over a picture with Zionist members, as it has everyone talking online.

Amid contrasting statements and outrage, Afridi turned down any notion of supporting Zionist movement after Friends of Israel (FOI) shared a click of him with two men in the UK.

One of the men can be seen holding a flyer about Israeli children allegedly kidnapped by Hamas.

Friends of Israel said Afridi was photographed with their official and thanked him for his support. However, Afridi expressed disbelief at the backlash and urged people not to believe everything they see online.

The cricketer took to social media saying he was simply taking a selfie with what he thought were fans in Manchester, and the photo was shared with misleading captions.

He lamented seeing innocent lives in Palestine suffer and clarified that any association from that day does not reflect support for any situation endangering lives.